Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Crime Patrol's Annup Sonii joins activist Bezwada Wilson for Karamveer episode

In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Crime Patrol host Annup Sonni will be seen supporting human rights activist Bezwada Wilson for Karamveer special episode. Here's what will happen in KBC 12.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television. Ever since the new season began airing a month ago from September 28 (2020), it has kept fans hooked to the TV screens. In this one-month-long journey, viewers have come across various inspiring stories, along with different moods of host Amitabh Bachchan, enhancing the dose of 'entertainment.'

Now, KBC 12 fans will witness another simulating story of a 'special' contestant during the Karamveer episode. Are you wondering who we're talking about? Well, KBC 12 makers will welcome Bezwada Wilson on the show. Bezwada is the founder of the 'Safai Karamchari Andolan.' He has been fighting against scavenging and rehabilitation of manual scavengers for over three decades now. Mr. Wilson will be joined by none other than Annup Sonii, who has been hosting (anchoring) Crime Patrol for many years on the channel (Sony TV).

Annup Sonii will be present to support the human rights activist, Ramon Magsaysay and Ashoka Fellow awardee, Bezwada Wilson on the show for his noble cause on KBC 12. While Bezawada plays the quiz game, he will also share some motivating stories with Amit ji, Annup, and the viewers. Bezwada will go back in time and share how his fight against manual scavenging began. Himself belonging to the manual scavenging community, Bezwada will reveal how he saw children dropping out of his school to take up this job.

'I was 13 when I discovered that my parents and my brother picked human waste for a living. That was a shocking revelation for me. My friends in school would tease me. When I asked my parents what they did for a living they would try to hide it from me. But when I finally became sure of our background, I wanted to die!, shared Bezwada. He has, since then, he has been fighting this demeaning profession and wants to ensure that not a single person is involved in this job.

Bezwada also highlighted the difficulties and problems that manual scavengers have to face, especially the health tolls. 'Picking up dirt even for one day is very tough. Every year around 200 people die due to the illness while scavenging,' he shared. Further, he also added how people involved in this profession have are humiliated by others. "Bacche hamare saath hi khelne wale bolte hai ki aap ‘bhangi’ hai, and they don’t even know what the meaning of bhangi is. No human being is happy to accept that they are untouchable."

Expressing his strong opposition towards people's mindsets and the shameful ignorance by others, Bezwada expressed, 'I have not chosen to be a bhangi but you (people of this nation) have made me a scavenger. To date, I am not ready to accept that I am untouchable. I am just a citizen of this nation like everyone else, a human being.'

KBC 12's episode featuring Bezwada Wilson and Annup Sonii will air on Sony TV this Friday, i.e. October 30 (2020). Don't forget to tune into Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 to watch this moving episode.



