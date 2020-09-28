Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 director on changes on set & Amitabh Bachchan’s unique elbow shake for contestants
Kaun Banega Crorepati has always been a show which is considered a game changer. The quiz based show hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan returns to the small screens with its 12th season today. In a candid chat, director Arun Sheshkumar, tells us what changed for them on ground, his equation with Amitabh Bachchan and the challenges they have been facing. Over to him:
How is this season going to be different this year?
A lot has changed in the show this year. For the first time ever in two decades of KBC, the show will roll without an in-studio audience. Audience Poll as a lifeline will not been used for the first time since its inception. Owing to current times, the process has changed of course, everyone has to maintain social distancing, wear masks, get their temperature and oxygen levels checked while the crew on the set is seen wearing PPE kits to protect themselves and the person they interact with. Technically, we have created barricades for the contestants in front of their LED screen, so if they get selected, there is a path created for them, so they directly reach the hotseat. You may not see some technical fixes, but it is consciously present on the set. We have also increased the distance between two Fastest Fingers First contestants and only have 8 at a time to maintain social distancing and follow proper Standard Operating Procedure.
During shoot (pre-post) what are the best practices being followed?
Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan's opening poem is everything you want to hear right now
With no audience, what are the challenges or moderations that you had to opt for to make sure the show looks grand as always?
Here’s an exclusive look at #KBCKiDuniya, a comeback made by the team during these testing times of a setback. Tune in to #KBC12 starting 28th September at 9 PM only on Sony TV. @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/2H2XlOdINb
— sonytv (@SonyTV) September 26, 2020
Can you share your journey with Mr. Bachchan over the years?
My journey with Mr. Bachchan has been the most memorable journey. I cannot thank god enough for giving me this opportunity. Since childhood, I never dreamt of working in this industry, but I did want to meet Mr. Bachchan as a fan. It is a dream come true working with him, directing him and him knowing me by my first name. For me, each day is a learning process with him as he teaches me new things, while he learns things from us too in this process. Every evening when I come back after shooting for KBC, all I can remember is a great learning experience.
What changes has Mr. Bachchan brought while shooting for KBC?
With Mr. Bachchan, it is always a soulful experience. A new trend which he has started on KBC this season is greeting the contestants very interestingly. He does not shake hands with them but has encouraged elbow-shakes. Looking at that, brings a smile on our faces and we have tried implementing it amongst us and the crew too.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
When is this fake manipulative old man going to quit???dint he just survive COVID?or was that also for publicity???its shocking that this straight faced con man has bluffed so far