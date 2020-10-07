Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 to go green in support of organ donation; Riteish Deshmukh to grace Karamveer episode

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 premiered on September 28, 2020. The next Karamveer episode will be about organ donation.

One of India’s most popular reality shows, Kaun Banega Crorepati, is back on the small screen. It premiered on September 28, 2020, and is receiving a positive response from the audience. Well, of course, Amitabh Bachchan has returned as the host of KBC 12 much to the excitement of the audience. After the success of the past episodes, the makers are now heading for the Karamveer episodes which feature individuals or organizations who have worked for the betterment of the society.

So, this week’s Karamveer episode is going to be extra special as it will be attended by the likes of Riteish Deshmukh and Dr. Sunil Shroff, Founder & Managing Trustee of MOHAN Foundation that roots for the cause of organ donation. His foundation happens to be an NGO that pioneers in the area of deceased organ donation. Dr. Shroff wants to use KBC as a platform to spread awareness about the same and encourage people to consider organ donation.

So, KBC 12 will now go green in support of the cause of organ donation. Big B himself had announced on social media a few days earlier that he has pledged to donate his organs. He also shared a picture of himself in a blue suit while wearing a green ribbon that is symbolic of ‘Ang Daan,’ in other words, donating organs. The upcoming Karamveer episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati will be aired this Friday at 9 pm.

