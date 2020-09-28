Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Here’s how you can participate in KBC Play Along and win one lakh every day

As Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is about to begin, the makers have come up with an interesting surprise for the audience.

The clock is ticking and Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is all set to take over the television screens at 9 pm tonight. The new season will once again witness Amitabh Bachchan as its host and the fans are looking forward to the show. In fact, the excitement among the audience for the twelfth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is palpable. Interestingly, KBC 12 is not just giving the contestants a chance to have a comeback in life, but it has also come up with an exciting opportunity for the viewers.

Yes! You read it right and this is possible with the Play Along option which will give the viewers a chance to win one lakh each day. According to media reports, around 10 players can win one lakh each with KBC Pay Along every day along with several other prizes. In fact, the 20 lucky players can also win an exclusive video call with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. So if you also want to try your luck in the knowledge based reality show, all you have to do is download SonyLiv app, get yourself register and play along with the contestant sitting on the hot seat. To note, you must be above 18 years to participate in KBC Play Along and also make sure that you choose the answer within the stipulated time.

Interestingly, there is no elimination in KBC Play Along, you can continue the game even if you gave a wrong answer. This isn’t all. The makers have also come up with the Play Along Team feature wherein you can create teams. Besides, season’s top scorer will win a swanky car.

So, are you excited about the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12? Share your views in the comment section below.

