  1. Home
  2. tv

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Here’s how you can participate in KBC Play Along and win one lakh every day

As Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is about to begin, the makers have come up with an interesting surprise for the audience.
1970 reads Mumbai
Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Here’s how you can participate in KBC Play Along Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Here’s how you can participate in KBC Play Along and win one lakh every day
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The clock is ticking and Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is all set to take over the television screens at 9 pm tonight. The new season will once again witness Amitabh Bachchan as its host and the fans are looking forward to the show.  In fact, the excitement among the audience for the twelfth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is palpable. Interestingly, KBC 12 is not just giving the contestants a chance to have a comeback in life, but it has also come up with an exciting opportunity for the viewers.

Yes! You read it right and this is possible with the Play Along option which will give the viewers a chance to win one lakh each day. According to media reports, around 10 players can win one lakh each with KBC Pay Along every day along with several other prizes. In fact, the 20 lucky players can also win an exclusive video call with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. So if you also want to try your luck in the knowledge based reality show, all you have to do is download SonyLiv app, get yourself register and play along with the contestant sitting on the hot seat. To note, you must be above 18 years to participate in KBC Play Along and also make sure that you choose the answer within the stipulated time.

Interestingly, there is no elimination in KBC Play Along, you can continue the game even if you gave a wrong answer. This isn’t all. The makers have also come up with the Play Along Team feature wherein you can create teams. Besides, season’s top scorer will win a swanky car.

So, are you excited about the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12? Share your views in the comment section below.

Also Read: KBC 12: From digital auditions to Video A Friend: Show runner REVEALS everything that is new THIS season

Credits :Indian Express

Latest Videos
Janhvi Kapoor gets emotional at the trailer launch; shares advice given by mom Sri Devi
Divya Khosla gracefully embraces her wardrobe malfunction at the LFW 2020
Kareena GLITTERS in an emerald green body sculpting gown at Lakme Fashion Week Summer 2020
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi spotted last night along with family at Anil Kapoor's residence
AbRam matching his tiny steps to the beats clearly shows he LOVES dancing. Here’s proof!
Akki was never a fan of Katrina before THIS film; admits Khiladi actor
Shivangi Joshi on struggles, journey, trolls, perceptions about her on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Humorous DIALOGUE BAAZI between Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh is pure laughter dose for the day
Ananya wished father Chunky Panday with a heart-melting UNSEEN video from her childhood
Back when Bhumi Pednekar and her sister graced a Diwali party and gave us fashion goals
WATCH: When Kajol embarrassed Shah Rukh Khan by calling him a 'love guru'

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement