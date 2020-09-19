  1. Home
Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Latest Promo: Amitabh Bachchan is back with a bang; Show to start with a new motto

The makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 have shared a new promo with the premiere date. It will be premiering from September 28, 2020 on Sony TV.
20681 reads Mumbai
KBC 12 new promo: Amitabh Bachchan looks charming
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been part of Kaun Banega Crorepati for almost two decades. It is one of the most-watched and celebrated shows in India. Millions of KBC fans are waiting for its season 12. Now, the makers have shared a new promo with the premiere date. The show will be premiering from September 28, 2020 on Sony TV and it will telecast from Monday to Friday at 9 PM.

Big B’s style, charisma and energy remain unbeatable in the latest promo. While sharing the new KBC 12 promo, the makers wrote, “Aadar! Aadab! Abhinandan! Aabhar! #KBC12 shuru ho raha hai 28 September se Som-Shukr raat 9 baje sir Sony par. @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT”.

Check out the latest Kaun Banega Crorepati promo here:

Earlier, the Shahenshah of Bollywood shared the first promo of KBC 12 with an empowering message. Impressed with a contestant’s response, Big B said, "Every setback needs to be answered with a comeback."

The senior actor has been sharing regular updates from the sets of KBC 12 since the time he has resumed shooting for the same. Recently, Big B has shared a few pictures from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 and in the caption, he wrote a peom: "Ji haan huzoor, main kaam karta hoon, main tarah tarah ke kaam karta hoon, main kism kism ke kaam karta hoon. Kuch kaam kiye the maine masti main, kuch kiye praat-raat jabardasti mein. Ye KBC ki lat lagi hai, logo ko santusht karu bas yahi apeksha Sony ko. Shuruaat hui hai, abhi to din kuch baki hain, sneh aadar pyaar mile, to hum aabhari hain."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

जी हाँ हुज़ूर मैं काम करता हूँ, मैं तरह तरह के काम करता हूँ , मैं क़िस्म क़िस्म के काम करता हूँ कुछ काम किए थे मैंने मस्ती में कुछ किए प्रात- रात ज़बरदस्ती में ये kbc की लत लगी है, लोगों को संतुष्ट करूँ बस यही अपेक्षा Sony को शुरुआत हुई है, अभी तो दिन कुछ बाक़ी हैं स्नेह आदर प्यार मिले, तो हम आभारी हैं - ab हम अपना काम करें, तुम अपना काम करो(Aadaraniya kavivar Bhavani Prasad Mishra se prabhavit )

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Further, senior Bachchan was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulbao Sitabo. The film was directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film was released online on June 12, 2020, and it was loved by the audience.

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmāstra. The upcoming film is being directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Credits :Sony Tv Twitter

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea

