Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Netizens give a warm welcome to Amitabh Bachchan’s show; Shower love on the megastar

As Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati has returned with a new season, netizens are all praises for the knowledge based reality show.

After creating much of a buzz among the audience, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, which is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, has finally returned on the television screens. The knowledge based reality show was premiered today on Sony TV and the excitement among the audience was palpable. In fact, the audience has given Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 a warm welcome and can’t stop gushing about the twelfth season of the show. This isn’t all. They have also showered immense love on megastar Amitabh Bachchan for returning as the host on KBC.

Interestingly, the micro-blogging site Twitter was flooded with tweets hailing Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. A Twitter user wrote, “"Aadar aadab abhinandan aabhar"..and suddenly my world is on its right axis again. There r people who were waiting for IPL, r waiting for Big Boss..i was only waiting for this. Welcome back @SrBachchan sir.” Another user tweeted, “Truly touched listening to their stories and unlike mindless reality shows with celebrity crap, KBC is a class apart reality show as always.” A user also mentioned, “After Ramayana and Mahabharata it's Kaun Banega Crorepati which brings together all the family members... family that plays together.. stays together.”

Take a look at tweets welcoming Kaun Banega Crorepati 12:

Truly touched listening to their stories and unlike mindless reality shows with celebrity crap , KBC is a class apart reality show as always .@SrBachchan #KBC #SETIndia #KaunBanegaCrorepati — Sanatani Nationalist (@sanatanitweets) September 28, 2020

KBC set looks soo amazing, their best set ever! #KBC12 — Harsh Shrivastava (@Harsh_gamer) September 28, 2020

It's like #KBC12 giving a refresher course for 2020...first ques related to apps... Second to dil bechara... Third to covid...#KaunBanegaCrorepati12 — wanderer (@shubhi1508) September 28, 2020

"Aadar aadab abhinandan aabhar"..and suddenly my world is on its right axis again. There r people who were waiting for IPL, r waiting for Big Boss..i was only waiting for this. Welcome back @SrBachchan sir #KBC12 — Prakriti Yadav (@Prakriti_99) September 28, 2020

Is there any other person in the world except @SrBachchan who merely has to appear on screen and you are automatically grinning ear to ear with happiness #KaunBanegaCrorepati12 #KBC12 #KBC — Anumita (@adagio_aria) September 28, 2020

#KaunBanegaCrorepati12 FINALLY G.O.A.T. SHOW IS BACK!

Favourite Game Show of All Time! — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) September 28, 2020

Starting of #KBC12 it's like things are getting somewhat normal.... Really excited to see @SrBachchan Again!!

All the best to the team @SonyTV #KaunBanegaCrorepati12 — wanderer (@shubhi1508) September 28, 2020

To note, the new season of KBC has come up with several changes. For instance, the number of contestants attempting Fastest Fingers First have been reduced to 8. Besides, the show will not have in-studio audience which means that the lifeline – Audience Poll, has been changed. We now have ‘Video-a-Friend’ as a lifeline in place of Audience Poll. This isn’t all. The KBC 12 is also taking every necessary precaution in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic.

