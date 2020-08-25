  1. Home
  2. tv

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Netizens REACT to Amitabh Bachchan commencing shoot post recovery from COVID 19

Amitabh Bachchan, who recovered from Coronavirus sometime back, got back to work and started shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. Here's how social media users reacted to Big B commencing shoots for KBC 12.
3939 reads Mumbai Updated: August 25, 2020 08:05 am
Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Netizens REACT to Amitabh Bachchan commencing shoot post recovery from COVID 19Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Netizens REACT to Amitabh Bachchan commencing shoot post recovery from COVID 19

Amitabh Bachchan has kick-started shooting for season 12 of the much-loved game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Yes, Big B, who recovered from the novel Coronavirus some time ago, is back on the sets to shoot for KBC 12. The actor took to his Instagram handle to announce is return on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He also gave a glimpse of the 'new normal' from the sets, wherein the crew members are covered in PPE kits as they shoot for the show. 

As shared by Amitabh Bachchan before in his blog that the shootings will take place with utmost care and safety, the crew of KBC 12 is seen taking proper precautions. Sharing a glimpse from the sets, Big B wrote, 'It is back to work, in a sea of blue PPE, KBC 12. Started 2000, today, year 2020, 20 years! Amaze, that is a lifetime.' The actor further shared his experience of shooting amid the Coronavirus crisis in his blog. He shared that shooting in COVID-19 times feels more like a 'scientific experiment' as people are wearing protective suits and working in silence.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan to begin KBC 12 shoot post recovering from COVID 19: It'll be with maximum safety precautions

The actor's return to work for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 shortly after recovering from COVID-19 has garnered the attention of many viewers. Many took to their social media handles to react on the news of the 77-year-old actor commencing shoots for KBC 12. While many expressed their concerns about his health and his health, some even took the help of memes to share their views on the situation.

Here's how Netizens reacted to beginning shoots for KBC 12:

The actor was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Mumbai's Nanavati hospital. He was discharged on August 2, three weeks after treatment, and recovering from the virus.  On the work front, he was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. He has a few more projects in his pipeline including Brahmastra, Jhund, and Chehre.

ALSO READ: Throwback: Did you know Amitabh Bachchan wasn’t the first choice for Vijay Khanna’s role in Zanjeer?

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement