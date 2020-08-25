Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Netizens REACT to Amitabh Bachchan commencing shoot post recovery from COVID 19

Amitabh Bachchan, who recovered from Coronavirus sometime back, got back to work and started shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. Here's how social media users reacted to Big B commencing shoots for KBC 12.

Amitabh Bachchan has kick-started shooting for season 12 of the much-loved game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Yes, Big B, who recovered from the novel Coronavirus some time ago, is back on the sets to shoot for KBC 12. The actor took to his Instagram handle to announce is return on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He also gave a glimpse of the 'new normal' from the sets, wherein the crew members are covered in PPE kits as they shoot for the show.

As shared by Amitabh Bachchan before in his blog that the shootings will take place with utmost care and safety, the crew of KBC 12 is seen taking proper precautions. Sharing a glimpse from the sets, Big B wrote, 'It is back to work, in a sea of blue PPE, KBC 12. Started 2000, today, year 2020, 20 years! Amaze, that is a lifetime.' The actor further shared his experience of shooting amid the Coronavirus crisis in his blog. He shared that shooting in COVID-19 times feels more like a 'scientific experiment' as people are wearing protective suits and working in silence.

The actor's return to work for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 shortly after recovering from COVID-19 has garnered the attention of many viewers. Many took to their social media handles to react on the news of the 77-year-old actor commencing shoots for KBC 12. While many expressed their concerns about his health and his health, some even took the help of memes to share their views on the situation.

Here's how Netizens reacted to beginning shoots for KBC 12:

The actor was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Mumbai's Nanavati hospital. He was discharged on August 2, three weeks after treatment, and recovering from the virus. On the work front, he was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. He has a few more projects in his pipeline including Brahmastra, Jhund, and Chehre.

