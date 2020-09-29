Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Not Aamir Khan but Ajay Devgn & Kajol became the FIRST celebrity millionaires on KBC

As Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 premiered last night, the excitement among viewers about the quiz show is high. However, did you know Ajay Devgn and Kajol were the first celebrity couple to win Rs. 1 crore on the show ever? Read on.

Kaun Banega Crorepati premiered with yet another season last night (September 28, 2020). Yes, KBC 12 made its way to the small screen yesterday, leaving fans thrilled. Amitabh Bachchan again took donned the hosts' cap for the much-loved game reality show. Amidst the COVID-19 scare, KBC 12's launch brought a huge smile of fans' faces, who were waiting to get the extra dose of entertainment.

With Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, the stimulating and exciting journey of questions and answers began. Every year, several contestants take to the hot seat to test their knowledge and try their luck as they win some amount on the show. While some are fortunate to take back millions, while some are left disappointed as they also lose the money. Well, winning and losing is a part of the game, and it is this feature of KBC that adds thrill to the show.

From Harshvardhan Nawathe, Rahat Taslim to Sushil Kumar, and Sanoj Raj, many common people have achieved their dreams and become a millionaire of KBC in the past seasons. However, did you know who is the first-ever celebrity couple to win Rs. 1 crore on the most-watched quiz show? Well, it is none other than Bollywood's cutest real-life couple, and Kajol. Yes, Ajay and Kajol are the first celebrity couple to become millionaires on KBC. The couple featured in the second season of the Kaun Banega Crorepati and won a crore. KBC 2 aired from 2005 to 2006, and before Ajay-Kajol, John Abraham-Bipasha Basu and - had taken on the hot seats in season 2.

Every year several Bollywood and Indian Television celebrities come to the reality game show, but little does anyone know that Mr. Perfectionist, was the first-ever celebrity guest on the show. Yes, Aamir Khan was the first guest on Kaun Banega Crorepati and appeared in the original (1) season in the year 2000. He had participated in the Diwali special episode of the first season of KBC and won Rs 50 lakhs.

Meanwhile, in KBC 12's premiere episode, Aarti Jagtap became the first contestant of the new season. She quit after winning Rs 6,40,000. What are your thousands on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

