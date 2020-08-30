Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 PROMO: Amitabh Bachchan shares a strong message to fight 'setbacks' with 'comebacks'

After a long wait, the promo of Amitabh Bachchan hosted much-loved game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 has been dropped, and Big B has an important message for people to tackle tough situations in life. Take a look.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is all set to hit the tube soon, and viewers have been eagerly waiting to know more about the much-loved game reality show. Now to add to the excitement of the audience, the makers of KBC 12 have finally released the first promo. Yes, the first promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is out, and it comes with a thought-provoking message for people to tackle difficult situations in life, come out strong, and don't lose hope.

In the promo, host Amitabh Bachchan is sending out an empowering message to viewers, which reminds us of the quote, 'Fight and Fight till you succeed.' Big B can be heard saying, "Life me jo bhi ho 'Jo bhi ho, 'setback' ka jawab 'comeback' se do." (Every setback needs to be answered with a comeback) Well, it looks like, this is the theme of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, owing to the massive Coronavirus crisis the world and our country are going through.

In the clip, host Amitabh Bachchan is having a deep conversation with the contestant on the hot seat. With the contender celebrating his Rs. 1000 win, Big B asks why he is so excited to get such a small amount. To which, the contestant shares his story of how started a business with merely Rs 500 in hand and built it to an empire of Rs 10 crore empire. But, due to unfortunate and unforeseen situations, he lost it all. However, he now has double the money to start with, and no force can stop him from being successful.

Amit ji is wowed by the young man’s confidence, and willpower to tackle difficulties and achieve his dreams. Praising the contestant, he seconds his thoughts, saying that it is true how once can overcome all setbacks with comebacks, only if he or she is determined and never gives up. Further, he reveals that Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will be back to enthrall fans soon.

Take a look at Kaun Banega Crorepati 12s first promo here:

