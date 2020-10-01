Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 PROMO: Amitabh Bachchan to welcome frontline warrior from police force on the hotseat

In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, host Amitabh Bachchan will invite a Corona warrior from the police force to take on the hotseat of the show. Check out KBC 12's new promo here.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 had a grand opening on September 29 (2020) as the show returned to the TV screens amid the Coronavirus scare. As Amitabh Bachchan donned the hosts' cap again for KBC 12, viewers were left thrilled. Now, the upcoming episode of the much-loved game show is going to be an emotional ride. The reality of the Corona times is going to be revealed through a contestant who has seen things very closely. Yes, a frontline warrior is going to take the hotsteat on KBC 12.

In tonight's episode, a COVID-19 frontline warrior is going to talk about his struggles as he takes the hotseat Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. Yes, Amitabh Bachchan is all set to welcome a corona warrior from the police force, Jaswinder Singh Cheema. The makers have shared a glimpse of it through a new promo. In the promo, Big B is seen lauding the frontline workers for their services during these testing times in the country. Calling them a 'yodha' (warrior), Amit ji asks Jaswinder to share his working experience and challenges he has faced during the COVID-19 scare.

Then we're shown Jaswinder's journey through his eyes (his MV), wherein he speaks his heart. Introducing himself, Jaswinder shares that he is a police constable in the Maharashtra police department. 'Since I'm a part of the police force, I have seen the menace caused by the deadly virus quite closely. We as police officers have seen many being departed from their loved ones in these difficult situations,' expressed Jaswinder.

'While we worked fearlessly on the ground, but the used to reality hit in as we reached back home. I had to keep my son, and his father away from me until I get myself properly sanitized. I did not want to create problems for them,' Jaswinder shared.

Later, opening up about the experience in front of Amitabh ji, the police mans said, 'It has been tough for us, but I'm proud that we're adhering to our duty and helping our country during such difficult times.' Amit ji was touched by Jaswinder's words. He lauded him and other Corona warriors for their efforts calling them 'Ishwaar ke roop.' The host also welcomes and greets Jaswinder's wife on the show, and appreciates her for supporting her husband always.

Jaswinder also goes on to talk about his marriages, the ups and downs faced by him, and how his wife has been his support system throughout. He gets emotional while sharing his ordeal in front of Amitabh Bachchan. Are you excited to watch this Corona warrior take on the hotseat tonight and answers some tough questions? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Take a look at KBC 12's new promo here:

Watch our frontline warrior Jaswinder Singh Cheema on the hotseat tonight at 9pm on #KBC12. @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/yAvS2KOjxb — sonytv (@SonyTV) October 1, 2020

