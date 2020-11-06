Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 PROMO: Nazia Nazim becomes the 1st crorepati of the season

A new promo video of KBC 12 has revealed that the season has got its first ‘crorepati.’ The name of the winner is Nazia Nasim.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 premiered on September 28. Due to the ongoing pandemic, several changes have been introduced in this season. This year, the auditions were conducted online instead of being held in different cities. In fact, the audience poll lifeline has been removed for the first time ever in the history of the quiz show. Now, a new promo has revealed that this season has got its first ‘crorepati’ and the episode will be aired on November 11 on Sony TV.

The short clip shared on the official page of the channel’s Twitter handle shows a Delhi-based communication manager Nazia Nasim winning the quiz show. Moreover, Amitabh Bachchan, who is sitting there, appreciated her knowledge. Amitabh Bachchan can be heard saying in the video, “What an incredible game you have played.” The 30-second video also shows a few tense moments from the show.

As Nazia gets excited at her achievement, she gasps while the confetti falls from the ceiling. Then Big B tells Nazia “Yeh bade mushkil prashn the, jahan aapki nazar gayi, woh ekdum sahi thi.” The video ends with the host proceeding to ask Nazia Nasim the 16th question for Rs 7 crore.

Meanwhile, the season marks two decades of Amitab Bachchan’s association with KBC. He made his debut in television with this show in 2000. Big B has hosted almost every season of KBC so far except for the third season that was hosted by .

