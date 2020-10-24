Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Renuka Shahane accompanies Karamveer Phoolbasan Yadav working for women empowerment

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 welcomed an activist from Chhattisgarh, Phoolbasan Yadav, on the show. She was accompanied by Renuka Shahane.

It is true that when women support each other, incredible things happen. This week Kaun Banega Crorepati welcomed KBC Karamveer, Chhattisgarh’s Phoolbasan Yadav who has set the right example with her exemplary work through Maa Bamleshwari Janhit Kare Samiti. She was accompanied by none other than Renuka Shahane. Phoolbasan Yadav, 50, has been tirelessly working towards the development of economically and socially backward women of Chhattisgarh.

When the host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Phoolbasan Yadav on the hot seat, she overwhelmingly said, “Firstly, I would really want to thank everyone. It feels like a dream to be here on this platform.They say that if you have dedication and the will power, you can achieve everything. I would like to thank my Guru dev because of whom I am here today. I would also like to thank my team of 2 lakh women from Maa Bamleshwari and every household from Chhattisgarh. Gaon ki matti phenkne wali aur gobar uthane wali mahila, Bol na to nahi aata lekin karm karna aata hai, zindagi jeena kaise hai. Mahilaon ko kaise zindagi jeeni chchiye wo aata hai. Pehle gaiyya, bakri charate the… ab mahilaon ko charate hain, zindagi jeene ke liye.”

When Mr. Bachchan asked her how she understood the nitty-gritties involved in finances and running a successful organization, Yadav prompted added, “If you stay alone, these things will never cross your mind. For example, if you hit a cat or a dog with a stone, they will run away. But try pelting a beehive with a stone. The bees will attack you. This is the might of a sangathan!”

Yadav's struggle against poverty to achieve self-empowerment and later helping to empower others, serves as an inspiration in itsef. Resolute in her mission to see women break the shackles of patriarchy, Yadav, through her self-help groups, not just aids women in being economically self-sufficient by creating employment, but also looks after the village needs like sanitation, health, water, spreads awareness against child marriage.

