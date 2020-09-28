Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Written Update, September 28: Aarti Jagtap quits after winning Rs 640000

The first episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 has been aired on September 28, 2020 at 9 pm. Amitabh Bachchan returns as the host of the reality show.

The much-awaited reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati is back on television that has left the audience intrigued with excitement. And of course, Amitabh Bachchan is returning as the host of KBC 12. The episode begins with Big B beginning with a self musing on ‘time’ and ‘luck’ because of which people start coming back to the same place. He quotes, ‘Wapas Aana Padta Hai (One has to come back).’ Then we get a glimpse of the plush set of the show.

Big B enters and greets everyone while the contestants applaud him. He congratulates everyone on the show reaching its 20th year and 12th season. He then talks about the struggles people went through in the past six months amidst the COVID-19 crisis and decided to prove their worth in the show. Amitabh Bachchan then announces the names of contestants - Sahar Anjum, Jay Kulshrestha, Dilip Kumar Chowdhry, Abanti Mohanty Das, Aarti Jagtap, and Sonu Kumar Gupta, Jaswinder Singh Cheema, Tanisha Agarwal.

They are then asked a common question for making it to the hot seat –

Starting with the first, arrange these events of 2020 in the order of which they occurred in India.

Aarti Jagtap is the fastest to answer the same and is the first one to grab her place at the hot seat. The 20-year old is from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and is an Engineering student. She expresses her dream of cracking IAS in the future. Big B informs her that she will have to face 15 questions while moving forward in the show. He also informs Aarti about the rest of the rules and regulations of KBC. She is also informed about the 16th question that is for an amount of Rs 7 crore. Vikas Swarup, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs happens to be an ‘expert’ in the reality show. Big B also introduces Aarti Jagtap to him. He then begins asking the following questions to her:

The term app in the context of a mobile app, is the shortened form of which word?

Which actress made her debut, in a leading role, in the film that featured this song?

Big B then talks about the film which is Dil Bechara and says Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly demise before its release.

According to our Union Ministry of Health and WHO, you should at least wash your hands for how many seconds to prevent the spread of COVID-19?

This photograph was taken at the trailer launch of a film about which ISRO mission?

In which city is this historical place located?

Post that, Amitabh Bachchan requests for a video of Aarti Jagtap’s life to be played for the audience. She talks about the place where she lives and the problem of electricity that happens there quite often. Her father is a plumber and her mother is a cook who works at other people’s homes. Big B praises Aarti’s parents for encouraging her in her studies. She talks about the financial problems that they faced amidst the lockdown.

Which river passes through marble stones in Bhedaghat in Madhya Pradesh?

Aarti seeks for the 'flip the question' lifeline post which she is asked another question. (She did give the correct answer for the same before the next process.)

Which actor has a film production company that has the name of a spice in its name?

In January 2020, Rani Rampal became the 1st ever player in which sport to win the ‘World Games Athlete of the year 2019’ award? (She uses 50-50 lifeline here.)

A professional examination board popularly called Vyapam conducts various tests for admissions to professional courses in which of these states? (She opts for video call lifeline here).

According to Mahabharata, who among these was not Arjun’s wife? (She seeks expert help for the same.)

The release of which chemical led to the Bhopal Gas tragedy in 1984?

Aarti Jadtap wins Rs 3,20,000 after this stage. She says that the money will help with her and her brother’s education.

Written by former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan, the book ‘Matoshree’ is based on the life of which Indian queen?

Who actually invented the telescope in 1608?

Aarti Jagtap quits here and wins Rs 6,40,000 before leaving the show.

Post that, another competition happens among contestants to grab the hot seat again. This is the question which they were asked:

Starting with the first, arrange these leaders in the order in which they became President of India.

Sonu Kumar Gupta is the second contestant to win the hot seat after Aarti Jagtap. He happens to be a service technician from Uttar Pradesh. Big B informs him about the rules and regulations once again.

Which of these states is known for 'Aligarh ke Taale,' 'Bareilly ka Surma,' 'Firozabad ki chudiyan'?

In 2008, Rajasthan Royals became the first winner of which annual sporting event?

What are the terms 2G, 4G, and 5G related to?

Which of the following will be heavier than 1450 g of iron?

Which of these songs about rain does not have any rain sequence? (He takes 50-50 lifeline here)

The show ends at this point and Amitabh Bachchan remembers Bhagat Singh and wishes Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday.

