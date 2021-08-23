Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: 5 things to look forward in Amitabh Bachchan hosted game show

One of the most awaited and popular reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is set to hit the screens from today. This year’s theme is ‘Jawaab Aap Hi Ho’ and the promos of the show are already out. It has only increased the excitement level among the fans. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan will once again be seen hosting the show. For the last 13 years, the show has remained one of the favourite shows.

Owing to the pandemic, the show has been making some changes, but there is one thing that is returning. One is the 'Audience Poll' lifeline is making a comeback after it was altered last season. And also the ones who do not have the access to television can watch the quiz show on digital platforms too. It will premiere on SonyLiv. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan had shared another video on his Instagram handle where he introduced a contestant and write, “Gyaanraj, jinhone apne romanchak tariko se, jharkhand jaise pichde rajya mein sajaye ISRO ke sapne. Miliye yeh young scientist se KBC mein aur dekhiye unke sapno ki udaan.”

Ahead of the show, let’s take a look at five things which you should be looking forward:

1. The ‘fastest finger first’ round has been modified to ‘Fastest Finger First – Triple Test’. Contestants will now have to take three general knowledge questions with four options. A leader board will display the time taken by each contestant, and the one who answers all three questions in the shortest time, will head straight to the hot seat.

2. The audience poll will be back this season. The three lifelines that will continue are 50:50, Ask The Expert and Flip The Question.

3. The game timer has been renamed ‘‘Dhuk-Dhuki ji’.

4. 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' has been replaced with 'Karam Veer'. It will have celebrity guests from all walks of life appearing on the show for a social cause.

5. Sourav Ganguly, former captain and President, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and ex-Test cricketer Virender Sehwag will be on the hot seat in the 'Shandaar Shukravar'.

The reality show started in the year 2000 has had 12 successful seasons.

