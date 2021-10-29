Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan is amused by Rajkummar Rao’s prep for the show

The upcoming episode of the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will be graced by Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. The Bollywood stars will be on the hot seat for the episode and they will be seen having a great time with the host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan. In the recent promo, it was seen that Rajkummar Rao shares his special preparation for the game, which leaves everyone in splits.

In the recent promo of the upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar episode, Kriti Sanon will be seen complementing the dashing looks of Amitabh Bachchan. He blushes and says that he is looking good for the day as it is a reflection of her beauty. Kriti Sanon is charmed by his answer. Then host Amitabh asked they if have done any preparation for the show. Rajkummar replies that he has done a special preparation for the episode and would like to show it. Amitabh asks him to go ahead. Rajkummar surprises everyone with his Ludo character style singing as he dances and reveals the game format.

In the episode, Rajkummar Rao will ask host Amitabh to stand next to him and look at the camera for five seconds. After Amitabh obliged, Rajkummar tells him, “In my first film Rann, I did a three-second role in the film. I really wanted to do a scene with you, but I didn’t get the chance. So I thought instead of three seconds, I’ll get to share the screen with you for five seconds.” The episode will be aired this weekend.



