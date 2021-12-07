Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan and contestant Manoj are all praises for Alia Bhatt

The recent episode of the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 started with a roll-over contestant from last week, Prisha Desai. She answered the first question on her guess but she was unsure about the answer for the question worth Rs. 25 lakh. Hence, she decided to quit the game. She was the last contestant of the kids special.

In the fastest finger first Triple Test, contestant Manoj Kumar Goyal from Jaipur, Rajasthan wins the round and sits on the hot seat. He works as an Inspection Manager at Indian Oil Corporation Limited. While reading out the first question about a firecracker, he narrates a story about how once he decided to burn Anar in his hand during Diwali, and it burst into his hand. He stated that his hand had become like a 'tandoori chicken' and he had to go through immense pain after that incident.

The incident made the audience concerned, but he joked that he asked the doctors if the lines on his palm will also come back and if they can increase the line of fortune so that such incidents can be avoided. Amitabh Bachchan went on to show his hand and explained how the thumb of his left hand is restricted as compared to the right hand.

Big B chats with Manoj and asks him about his favourite actress and he goes on to share that while growing up he liked Madhuri Dixit a lot, but now he is totally smitten by Alia Bhatt. He says, "Mujhe Alia Bhatt pehli hi nazar mein itni gazab lagi, unki joh cuteness hai na main bata nahi sakta bahut shaandaar hai." Amitabh teases Manoj that his wife is giving him some serious looks and he should not look behind. Big B also goes on to praise Alia Bhatt. He says, "Main bhi aap ko bata nahi sakta main bhi itna bada prashanshak hoon unka." Big B jokes that he can praise her as his wife is not sitting behind.



