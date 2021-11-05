Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan recites a thoughtful poem to wish fans ‘Gyaan Wali Diwali’

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 05, 2021 10:54 AM IST  |  492
   
Amitabh poem
Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan recites a thoughtful poem to wish fans ‘Gyaan Wali Diwali’
The show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is celebrating its Diwali week and all the contestants who reached the hot seat were gifted with silver coins. The coins are gifted by the host Amitabh Bachchan while giving them best wishes. In the recent promo of the show, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen reciting poetry on the special event of Diwali. 

In the upcoming episode of the show, it will be seen that Amitabh Bachchan will be wishing everyone a very happy and gyaanwali Diwali. He will be reciting an intriguing poem, which went as follows, “Dhan vo aise bandar hai jo daal daal pe koode… ek haath ko maila kar ke bhaage sasura duje… kisi jeb me tike na bachua jhat se sarpat bhaage… iske piche sari duniya sapne mein bhi jaage… himmat mehnat se yeh bandar aaye hardum kaabu… dhan bhi jisko sheesh navaaye vo hai gyaan ka jaadu.”

The upcoming weekend episode of the quiz show will be graced by the team of the movie Sooryavanshi. Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and director Rohit Shetty will be seen on the hot seat. Apart from playing the quiz, they were seen having a gala time in the episode. Katrina Kaif will be saying Amitabh Bachchan’s dialogue from his famous movie Deewar. As per promos, Akshay Kumar will be seen showing his dance moves in the episode as he entertains the audience as well as the host of the show.

