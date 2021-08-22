Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show to begin from THIS date; VIDEO

Ever since it was announced that Kaun Banega Crorepati would be back with its 13th season, fans have not been able to keep calm. This Amitabh Bachchan led quiz show has a massive fan following, and fans cannot wait to see the veteran actor back on their television screens. Now, we have the release date, and it is sooner than you expected.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Amitabh Bachchan shared a promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 and, in the caption, shared the date on which this quiz show would go on-air. The promo begins with Big B walking on the stage with the same style, and contestants clapping on his arrival. In his amazing voice, the actor announces the beginning of KBC 13. Sharing the video, Big B writes, “Ho chuki hai ghoshna #KBC13 ke aarambh hone ki. Toh zaroor dekhiyega #KaunBanegaCrorepati, 23rd Aug se, Mon-Fri, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par #KBC13 #JawaabAapHiHo.”

Take a look:

Reportedly, there are numerous surprises for the contestants as well as the audience this season. Firstly, the entire set of the show has been revamped. It includes the look and feels of the set, floor LED, use of AR (Augmented Reality), a refreshed motorized virtual ceiling, and gameplay graphics.

The entry test Fastest Finger First has been changed to Fastest Finger First – Triple Test. It means the contestant will have to answer three questions quickly instead of one, and a leaderboard will show the time taken by the contestants. The one who answers all questions correctly and in the shortest time will go for the hot seat.

Well, how excited are you for KBC 13? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: New season on the theme ‘Gyaandaar, Dhandaar & Shaandaar’ starts on August 23