Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan’s show aims to provide respect & fulfill wishes of people

The new season of the highly popular quiz reality show hosted by the Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan started on 23rd August. The audience received the show with full interest and energy, as their favorite host was seen in his usual style. The contestants of the show are chosen specifically who have a dream and wish to do something spectacular in life.

In the promo, we can see a lady on the hot seat, who was the fastest to answer all the questions in the screening test, fastest finger first. She introduced herself as Dr. Neha Wadla and is a veterinarian doctor. She shared that people do not respect an animal doctor, but it is a very difficult job in itself. She shared that she has come to the show to earn respect for her profession. She also shared that she is sitting on the hot seat because of her father-in-law, hence she wants him to get the cheque for the amount she earns.

Another contestant was also shown, whose happiness was over the moon to sit on the hot seat. Amitabh Bachchan told her that he wanted to help her sit comfortably but due to COVID prevention protocol, he is unable to do so. He also arranged Mumbai special samosas for her in the show, which made her very happy.

The show KBC 13 has started with enthusiasm and excitement as each contestant tried his best to earn money as well as share their dreams with the people of the country.



