Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan's game show to begin from 23rd August

Promotions of the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 have been going on for the past few days. In a tri-part promo for the show, the theme of the show for the year has been revealed, which states that the answer is you only (#JawabAapHiHo). Along with the third part of the promo, the release date of the show has also been declared. The game show hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan will start airing from 23rd August at 9 pm.

In the tri-series promo of the show, it initially shows a man from a small village, whom everyone calls ‘dabba’, dreams to go to the show and win money. It is shown that he is mocked by everyone in the village as he is unable to answer the questions asked by them. It is shown that everyone is assisting him in his or her own way for his preparation. In the third and last part of the promo, it is shown that the man is finally seated on the hot seat of the show, and gets stuck at a question, so he calls up mukhiya and tells him his real name. He gives the right answer and host Amitabh Bachchan appreciates him for his efforts and his dream of opening a school in his village.

See video here:

Thank you for the overwhelming response on Part 1 and 2. We now present to you the finale of the three part series #KBCFilmSammaanPart3! Don't forget to tune in to #KBC13 starting 23rd Aug , 9 pm only on Sony #JawaabAapHiHo. pic.twitter.com/Sdmu8sBGza — sonytv (@SonyTV) August 10, 2021