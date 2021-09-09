Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Ashutosh Shukla’s incorrect answer made him lose 25 lakh; Can you guess the answer?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has been winning hearts ever since it was first premiered on TV. Be it the host Amitabh Bachchan or the entire concept of this reality quiz show, fans love everything about this game show. In every episode we see contestants coming in from different parts of the world and they win a prize amount of either lakhs or crores. The recent contestant Ashutosh Shukla from Mumbai too was playing beautifully until a point came where his incorrect answer made him lose 25 lakh and go home with 3 lakh twenty thousand.

Ashutosh Shukla gave a wrong answer to the 25 lakh question. The question that made him come down straight to 3 lakh twenty thousand was, “Which Railway Minister tendered his resignation on moral grounds after a train accident in Gaisal?” He incorrectly answered the Rs 25,00000 question and took home Rs 3,20,000. The right answer was Nitish Kumar.

Talking about this weekend in the show, it will be all the more fun with Bollywood actor , and filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan gracing the sets of the show. The promos have already given viewers a glimpse of the entertainment that the upcoming episode will bring. In a recent promo, we see that Amitabh Bachchan discusses food with his celebrity guests, and he reveals that Deepika never shares her food on set. The actress then has a quick comeback that leaves audiences in splits. We bet this is going to be a fun watch.

Now you tell us, did you know the answer to the question that made Ashutosh Shukla lose Rs 25 lakh?

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Tushar Bharadwaj from Assam had to quit the show for THIS 50 lakh question; Find out