Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Ep 1 Review: Amitabh Bachchan's aura, Gyaan Raj's will to educate youth is unmissable

Like every year, Sr. Bachchan in his posh stature and attire, welcomed the audience to the show. Thanks to the decreasing number of COVID cases in Mumbai, the live audience, though limited, was allowed in the studio. Last year, the show followed COVID and government protocols and did not allow live audiences in the studio. Amitabh himself expressed how much he missed the aura of the live audience on set last year.

This time, the chronological pattern in the 'Fastest Fingers First' round has been swapped with three Q&A rounds wherein the leaderboard based on accuracy and speed of the contestants will decide their journey to the hot seat.

After a series of three questions, Gyaan Raj from Nagari, Jharkhand made it to the hot seat, kickstarting the first Q&A session of KBC Season 13.

Gyaan Raj, amidst the Q&A rounds, revealed how he completed his engineering and returned to his village, Nagari, to empower, educate the children out there who are, unfortunately, deprived of the out-of-the-box education. Raj, the young science teacher is the first one in his village to introduce ATL (ATAL TINKERING LAB) initiated by Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to teach the students about drones and robotics. The 25-year-old aims to spread the message about the importance of innovation in education. Further in the game, upon being asked by Amitabh, Gyaan Raj revealed how he has not been lucky in his love life because of him being an extra introvert in nature.

Gyaan was left surprised when the KBC team and Amitabh along with the audience and contestants celebrated his birthday. The science teacher revealed how his students at Nagari were working hard to be successful ISRO scientists. He also revealed that he too was offered a job at ISRO but couldn't take it up because of the ill health of his mother back then, but he absolutely has no regrets about it. Further, Gyaan crossed the Rs. 3,20,000 mark and safeguarded himself but lost 3 lifelines in the process.

The questions further toughened making Gyaan Raj nervous, and Big B being Big B, like always, this time too, managed to calm down an anxious contestant. It's remarkable how Amitabh, despite being a legend of the world, manages to strike the right chord with the audience and contestants in every episode for the past 20 years. Gyaan Raj unfortunately after going wrong with his answer, dropped down from Rs. 6,40,000 to Rs. 3,20,000.

The next on the hot seat was Dr. Neha Bathla, a veterinarian from Uttarakhand. She expressed how coming to KBC was her father-in-law's dream who had been trying to make it to the show ever since it first hit the screen in 2000.

A few questions into the game, and it was time to wrap up the episode. Before bidding adieu, Amitabh motivated viewers to not lose hope in grim times and keep moving on. A special mention to Amitabh's sweet gesture

As the episode went off air, the Mega Superstar made sure to personally go to the live audience and contestants and thank them for being a part of the episode! It was really heartwarming to see a star of his stature be so grounded and humble!