Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Fans delighted to see Amitabh Bachchan, flood Twitter with reactions

Kaun Banega Crorepati is back and fans are excited. Amitabh Bachchan in his posh stature and attire, welcomed the audience to the show. The veteran actor began KBC 13 with great enthusiasm. He introduced 10 contestants competing for the hot-seat and explained the changes in the new season. This year, even live audience was also present. Last year, the show followed COVID 19 government protocols and did not allow live audiences in the studio. In the first episode, Gyan Raj became the first contestant to reach the hot-seat. Hailing from a village in Jharkhand, Gyan teaches robotics to students. His sister and mother accompanied him at the show.

Even Big B himself expressed how much he missed the aura of the live audience on set last year and began the most-awaiting game with the first contestant. The veteran actor also revealed several changes in the game including 'Fastest Fingers First' round, hence increasing fans’ excitement. The opening of the show was made more interesting as the KBC team and Amitabh along with the audience and contestants celebrated Gyan Raj’s (first contestant) birthday. Ever since the show was announced, fans were eagerly waiting for it. Just after binge-watching the first episode, fans took to Twitter handle and revealed their reviews. One of the fans wrote, “Really loved watching Amitabh Bachchan on Tv”, another one said, “Watching KBC and Sr Bachchan ji as host brings that warm feeling every year. My most favourite show is back.”

Check out more reviews here:

Watching #KBC and @SrBachchan ji as host brings that warm feeling every year. My most favourite show is back

Liking the new Fastest Finger First challenge than the old one@SonyTV #KBC13 — Bowya Madhi (@bowya8) August 23, 2021

KBC Again Finally I have a show to watch while having dinner Also a new topic to fight on, for me and my brother #KBC13 — Karan Thakker (@ItsKaranT) August 23, 2021

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will air on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Host Amitabh Bachchan missed THIS on the show; Find Out