Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Finale Week: Disha Parmar calls meeting Amitabh Bachchan ‘Surreal’; PICS

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is heading into its finale week and the channel has already started sharing promo. The last week will be star-studded. A new promo has been released by the makers which gave a glimpse of the guests appearing on Amitabh Bachchan's show. These include rapper Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Disha Parmar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul, among others. Well, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with the host.

She captioned it as, "This Feeling was so Surreal! So Elated that i could be a part of Kaun Banega Crorepati’s Finale Week. Don’t forget to Catch me on tonight’s episode along with the lovelies @manieshpaul @additigupta @aslichandni and off course THE @amitabhbachchan. (Also there’s a cute little surprise too).” The picture shows Amitabh making rotis with Disha Parmar and Maniesh Paul. While the rest make a perfect round roti, Amitabh holds up a tattered roti. The actress is looking stunning in ethnic attire.

Disha is wearing a plain black kurta with pants paired with multicolored dupatta. She is in the get-up of her onscreen character Priya and has applied subtle makeup, leaving her hair open. Maniesh Paul is also looking dapper in formals.

Take a look at the post here:

In the promo released on Saturday, Neha was seen singing Amitabh's hit track Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein while Badshah stands beside her. The host is visibly impressed by her performance. Amitabh is also seen recreating a scene from his 2020 film Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann.

Also Read: KBC 13 Finale Week: Ayushmann Khurrana sings Kishore Kumar’s song for Amitabh Bachchan on his request