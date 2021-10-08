Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Genelia D’souza is upset with Riteish Deshmukh because of THIS reason

Amitabh Bachchan’s popular television quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has been entertaining viewers for the several past weeks. And this weekend, the Shaandaar Shukravaar episode promises to be all the more exciting and fun as one of B-Town’s most popular couples, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza will be gracing the show. In the latest promo shared by Sony TV, we see that Genelia complains to Big B about hubby Riteish, and what unfolds is the sweetest thing ever.

In the promo shared by Sony TV on Instagram, we see Genelia putting forth a particular complaint about Riteish to Amitabh Bachchan. She says that just like he cleared Deepika Padukone’s complaints about Ranveer Singh during the former’s stint on the show, he should do the same this time around too. Genelia says, “Amit ji, mera ek complaint hain Riteish ke baare mein. Deepika (Padukone) jab aayi thi, aapne clear kiya, jab Ranveer (singh) ke baare mein complaints diye the…aapne clear kiya. Abhi mera bhi ek complaint hain. Ye Riteish jo hain, when we met, jab hum log dating kar rahe the, woh bahut saare gaane gaate the. Lekin, in the last ten years, ek bhi gaana nahi gaaya. (Amit Ji, I have a complaint about Riteish. When Deepika Padukone was here, you cleared out her complaints about Ranveer Singh. Now I too have a complaint. When we met, in our dating years, Riteish used to sing a lot of songs. But in the last 10 years, he hasn’t even sung one).”

To this, Amitabh Bachchan replied and asked Riteish why was he doing so. The former also suggested that Riteish should sing a song for wifey Genelia publicly, so her wish is fulfilled.

Teasing Genelia, Riteish first started out with the popular sibling song, “Phoolon Ka, Taaron Ka” and everyone burst out laughing. After that, the actor lovingly sang the song, “Tera Mujhse Se Pehla Ka Naata Koyi…Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa”. Everyone cheers on, as Riteish ends the song with a kiss on his wife’s hand. It should be noted that “Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa” is also the name of Genelia’s Hindi film opposite Imraan Khan.

Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh tied the knot on February 3rd, 2012. The couple has two sons, Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh.

