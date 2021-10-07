Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Genelia turns host as she quizzes Amitabh Bachchan and Riteish about their wives

The upcoming episode of the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will be graced by power couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh. The adorable couple will be seen in the shaandaar shukravaar episode of the show. In the promo of the upcoming episode, it will be seen that Genelia Deshmukh will be turning into quiz master as she asks interesting questions to the host of the show Amitabh and her husband Riteish Deshmukh.

On the show, Genelia played a fun quiz with host Amitabh Bachchan and her husband Riteish. It was ‘How well do you know your wives?’ She asked, “If your wife says that she doesn’t want any plans for her birthday and no gift, what should you do?” Big B replied, “You should definitely get her a gift and also a big celebration should be organised.”

Her second question was, “If you get 5 missed calls from your wife and you see it after an hour, then what will happen?” “Earthquake,” the host replied promptly which left everyone in splits.

She then asked, “When your wife comes home all decked up from the parlour, what should you say?” Amitabh Bachchan said that you should praise her immediately and keep showering praises on her.

Genelia also questioned Riteish, “How am I looking today?” He replied, “Genelia, jis gale me ye haar hai, kya khoobsurat gala hai!” Genelia couldn't stop blushing at his answer.

The episode will be aired on this weekend and it is going to be a fun-filled one as the couple will also entertain the audience with their romantic dance performance.



