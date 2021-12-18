Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Harbhajan Singh reveals he was scared of Sachin Tendulkar due to THIS reason

The season 13 of the popular quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati aired its last episode on December 17. The whole week was graced by celebs and they were seen entertaining the audience. The last episode saw former Indian team cricketers Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh. The duo was seen having a gala time on the sets of the show with the host Amitabh Bachchan. They not only danced together but also shared some fun anecdotes from the earlier days.

In the episode, Big B had asked Harbhajan Singh, 'Which cricketer is he most scared of?' He took Sachin Tendulakar's name as he did not want to say anything that would affect his reputation and respect. He also shared a hilarious story as he recalled his first match. He said that during practice one day, he was bowling in the nets and every time Sachin would shake his head indicating as if he was calling Harbhajan. However, whenever Harbhajan would go up to him, Sachin would say that he did not call him. He later realised that it was Sachin Tendulkar's style and he actually adjusts his helmet that way.

Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan answered 13 questions correctly and they won Rs 25 lakh. The prize money will be divided among the two cricketers. Harbhajan Singh will be donating his share of the prize money to his NGO Tera Tera Foundation, which helps in building houses, providing food and free education for the underprivileged kids. Meanwhile, Irfan Pathan said that he will be donating his prize money to his foundation named after his father Mehmood Khan S Pathan Public Charitable Trust, which helps in providing for the underprivileged and economically backward segments of the society.



