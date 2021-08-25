Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Here’s the Rs 6,40,000 question Amitabh Bachchan asked on the show about Neena Gupta

The recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati began with Amitabh Bachchan greeting the hot seat contestant Neha Bathla, who is a veterinary officer from Champawat, Uttarakhand. Makers of the show have designed the questions to present the trivia from all walks of life. Neha answered the questions with confidence and clarity however sought a few lifelines as she eventually won Rs 12,50,000. One of the most interesting questions on the show was asked in relation to the veteran actress Neena Gupta, who has recently shared screen space for the first time with Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming venture ‘Goodbye’.

The question asked by Mr. Bachchan was, “What is the title of actress Neena Gupta’s autobiography, published in 2012?”. The four options presented to the contestant included, A) Sach Ka Saamna, B) Sach Aur Jhooth, C) Sach Ke Siva Kuch Bhi Nahin, D) Sach Kahun Toh. Neha answered the question with a smile on her face and mentioned (D), which is the correct option. Neha crossed the 6,40,000 hurdle with the correct answer. Upon being asked, Neha mentioned that she is a big fan of Neena Gupta and knew about the autobiography when it came out in 2012.

Neena and Amitabh are starring together in ‘Goodbye’, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna in one of her first Bollywood films and Pavail Gulati is also essaying a pivotal character. In a previous chat with PTI, Neena had spoken about working with Amitabh Bachchan and said, “I am very excited to be sharing the screen space with Mr. Bachchan. It is a dream come true for me and I am quite ecstatic about it”.

