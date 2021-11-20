Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Himachali kid leaves Amitabh Bachchan stunned & speechless with his quick wit; WATCH

The given week of the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is dedicated to kids and the host Amitabh Bachchan is seen having a great time with them. In the upcoming episode of the show, a Himachal Pradesh-based kid will be seen making it to the hot seat, and host Big B will be stunned by his talkative nature and witty answers. In the recent promo of the show, Amitabh and the audience were seen laughing out loud at Arunodaya’s prompt responses.

In the promo, superstar Amitabh Bachchan was seen asking the little kid, if he should call him Arunodaya or by any other name. To this, he promptly replied, “You can call me by any name it does not matter, all that matters is that you called me at least.” Amitabh was amused by the answer and moves forward to tell the rules of the game. To this also, he replied, “I have observed that when you have nothing left to say, then you start explaining the rules of the game.” Amitabh Bachchan told everyone, “Opening your mouth in front of this boy will be your biggest mistake”. Arunodaya was once again very quick to respond and said, “Please don’t say like this, if you will not speak then how will the show go on”. It was evident that Amitabh Bachchan was speechless post this and everyone was left in splits with Arunodaya’s quick wit.

Meanwhile, the Friday special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 – Shaandar Shukarvaar would feature the cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2 as the main guest. Promos from the episode have revealed that Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari Wagh will be seen promoting the movie on the sets of the show.



