Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Host Amitabh Bachchan expressed gratitude to security guards & fire brigade
The upcoming episode of the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will be a special one. The Amitabh Bachchan hosted show will be graced by security guards and fire brigade workers, who work day and night for the safety of the people. The episode will pay tribute to their courage and hard work even in the pandemic times. The episode will be aired in this week and as they will be seen enjoying the game. 

The recent promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 showed Amitabh Bachchan giving gift hampers to the security guards and fire brigade workers for their work. Amitabh Bachchan talked about how they keep us secure and we are incomplete without them. He shared that for extending gratitude one does not need a day, we only need a good heart. 

The caption of over the video read, "#KBC aur @cadburydairymilkin ke saath milkar karte hain sammaan, honhaar security guards aur fire brigade mein karyrat jansevakon ka! Dekhiye iss special episodes ko #KaunBanegaCrorepati mein, Mon-Fri, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par. #SawaalJoBhiHoJawaabAapHiHo #SayThankYou #KBC13".

In a previous promo for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 shared online by the channel showed Amitabh Bachchan introducing contestant Shakti Prabhakar, a teacher from Nainital, as he tells the viewers that her family is distressed as she is not ready to get married. The introduction left her in splits. Then, Amitabh asked Shakti, “Agar main aapko date pe le jaaun toh kaisa rahega (What if I were to take you out on a date)?” She blushed and said, “Mujhe chooti kaatni padegi. Matlab, abhi tak main kabhi date pe nahi gayi aur direct aap pooch rahe hai mere se (I would have to pinch myself, because I have never gone on a date and now, you are asking me out).”

