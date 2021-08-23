Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Host Amitabh Bachchan missed THIS on the show; Find Out

Popular television show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ will be back on the small screens tonight and we are most excited. The show will air on Sony Television from Monday to Friday, at 9 pm. Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan will be hosting the 13th season of the show and has, in fact, started shooting for the same from last week itself. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he missed something on the sets of the show last season, and it's the return of the same that is keeping him excited this year.

Last season, keeping the Covid guidelines and restrictions in mind, the show was shot without any studio audience on set. But this season, according to a statement by Sony Entertainment Television, the studio audience will be back on set. The Sholay actor revealed that he missed them and their energy, and is happy that they will be back this season. He said, “It was probably for the first time, last season, that the studio audience wasn’t a part of the show and we saw a major change in the lifelines as well. I, for one, truly missed them and their energy... It’s infectious. I am happy that the studio audience is back this season with a newfound vigour and so is the lifeline – Audience Poll.”

The 78-year old further added, “It’s an enriching experience for me, each year, to be surrounded by contestants from all walks of life and I look forward to an engaging and a fulfilling game play. These contestants inspire me in every way.”

The first contestant to get a chance on the hot seat is a certain Gyaan Raj, who hails from Jharkhand, and is a teacher by profession. Talking to Times Now about his experience on meeting Amitabh Bachchan, he revealed that as a precaution against Covid 19, the production team had asked him not to touch Mr. Bachchan’s hands or feet. Gyaan Raj said, “Unke haath pair chhoone ka permission nahin tha (I did not have the permission to touch his hands and feet). He asked my name, and said 'aapka naam thoda alag type ka hai (your name is a little different)' and he found it really interesting. Then he also asked about the backstory of my name. Then we talked a lot about different things.”

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Amitabh Bachchan gets snapped at Lilavati hospital with Shweta Bachchan Nanda

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC 13 director Arun Sheshkumar: There’s lot of newness one can look forward to