Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: John Abraham & Divya Khosla Kumar grace the show to promote ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’

The upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will be show a tremendous amount of action and entertainment. The episode will be graced by the stars of the upcoming movie Satyameva Jayate, featuring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar. In the recent promo of the show, the duo is seen having a great time along with the host Amitabh Bachchan.

In the promo of the show, John Abraham and Divya Khola Kumar are seen entering the sets of the highly famous show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. John Abraham has donned a black shirt and trousers. Divya Khosla Kumar was seen in a bright yellow floral print saree. They were seen enjoying the time with Senior Bachchan. John displayed some of his action moves, which completely amazed the host and audiences. John also revealed an incident from earlier days. He told that after Dhoom he had visited Amitabh Bachchan’s house, and seeing the bike, Amitabh asked him to not encourage Abhishek. But later when Abhishek came down to meet him, Amitabh said, “Waah what a bike”, which made everyone laugh out loud. John had also shown his six-pack abs in the show and got a lot of cheers from the audience. In another scene, he and Amitabh Bachchan were seen spinning a football on his finger.

See promo here:

The episode features the Bollywood star John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar, which will be aired this weekend. The duo will be seen together in their upcoming movie Satyameva Jayate 2.



Also read- KBC 13 PROMO: Amitabh Bachchan left in splits after contestant talks about side effects of marriage