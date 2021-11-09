Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Kapil Sharma entertains everyone as he graces the show with Sonu Sood

The Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati will be graced by actor Sonu Sood and comedy king Kapil Sharma. The duo will be playing the game to earn money for the noble causes they believe in. Apart from playing the quiz, they will also be entertaining the crowd and the host Amitabh Bachchan will their fun antics. In the recent promo, Kapil Sharma is seen copying Amitabh Bachchan’s style, which makes everyone crack up.

In the promo, it is seen that Amitabh Bachchan makes fun of Kapil for being late on the sets. He said, “You have come here at the right time as you were supposed to come at 12 pm and you reached at 4:30 pm.” Kapil Sharma was also seen singing a popular song of Amitabh Bachchan named ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’. He and Sonu Sood also do a fun act as Sonu asks him, “Tumhara naam kya hai Basanti” to which Kapil replies, “Basanti hogi tumhari bhauji”. Amitabh Bachchan is seen laughing at this Sholay spoof. Kapil said that the way Amitabh introduces himself on call, it makes the other person scared. He said when he tried the same, it went haywire. He shared that, “When I said that ‘Namashkar mai Kapil Sharma bol rha hu’, people replied tu bohot bol raha hai kum bola kar.”

See post here:

The episode will be full of entertainment and lots of laughter with the comedy of Kapil Sharma. Kapil Sharma will be enacting scenes from Amitabh Bachchan’s movies. Sonu Sood will also be sharing some fun anecdotes from his life.



