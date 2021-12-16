Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Neena Gupta opens up on how she bagged the role for Badhaai Ho

Actress Neena Gupta talks about wearing a house help's salwar kameez to get the role in 'Badhaai Ho' on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's' Shaandaar Shukriya episode.

She loved the script of 'Badhaai Ho' from the first reading, but never got a call back. Though things changed when she was called to visit the director of the film, Amit Sharma in his office.

"Amit called me to his office after a week and ten days. When I went there, I asked his assistant, 'What should I wear so that he thinks I fit into the character?' I was told that that character is from a middle-class family so I should wear a salwar kameez. I had some stylish salwar kameez but here, I had to wear normal salwar kameez," she says.

Neena, who will appear as a special guest, further says: "Then I got the kameez, but didn't have the salwar, the normal salwar. I was wondering what to do? I then wore my house cook's salwar because it was a normal and simple white color salwar. I went there (to Amit Sharma's office), wearing my chunni and salwar kameez and I told him, 'Sir am I looking alright, I am wearing my house help's salwar he looked quite impressed by me."

Not only that but the actress also reveals the real reason behind not being chosen in one go. She shares: "I then got to know later that when everyone would sit, and talk, Ayushmann Khurrana felt that I should not play the part because I don't look like a mom. He said, 'She's too hot!' He didn't get the 'Mummy' feeling looking at me.

"Someone then told Amit, that I had done a short film with Jackie Shroff called, 'Khujli', a 15-minute short. In that I had an almost similar attire. He watched that, then showed it to Ayushmann and everyone else. That is how I was locked into the role."

Neena is going to appear as a special guest with actor Gajraj Rao on 'KBC 13'. It will air on Sony Entertainment Television.

