Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: New season on the theme ‘Gyaandaar, Dhandaar & Shaandaar’ starts on August 23

The new season of the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is going to be aired very soon. The Amitabh Bachchan hosted show will be starting from 23rd August, which will be aired every day from Monday to Saturday. The show has received a massive response on the digital auditions and the contests will soon be seen on the hot seat.

The show will be hosted by the Bollywood superstar and there are numerous surprises for the contestants as well as the audience in this season. Firstly, the entire set of the show has been revamped. It includes the look and feel of the set, floor LED, use of AR (Augmented Reality), a refreshed motorized virtual ceiling, and gameplay graphics.

The entry test Fastest Finger First has been changed to Fastest Finger First – Triple Test. It means the contestant will have to answer three questions quickly, instead of one and a leaderboard will show the time taken by the contestants. The one who answers all questions correctly and in the shortest time will go for the hot seat.

This year, the Audience poll lifeline is making a comeback and there will be three other lifelines. The other lifelines include 50:50, Ask The Expert and Flip The Question.

There will also be a special weekend episode of Shaandaar Shukravaar, which will be graced by the presence of numerous celebrities, who will be playing for social causes.