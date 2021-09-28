Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Pratik Gandhi & Pankaj Tripathi to grace the Amitabh Bachchan hosted show

The 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati saw numerous celebrities grace it. The upcoming episode will be graced by the presence of highly talented actors Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi. The actors will be seen having a great time on the Shaandaar Shukravaar episode.

A tweet has been shared by the channel-

Pankaj aur Pratik jab hotseat par honge sang, tab #KBC13 ke manch par jamega ek alag hi rang! Dekhiye inn dono umda kalakaron ko #KaunBanegaCrorepati #ShaandaarShukravaar mein, 1st Oct raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.#SawaalJoBhiHoJawaabAapHiHo @SrBachchan @TripathiiPankaj @pratikg80 pic.twitter.com/hqm2v2dYZY — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 28, 2021

The versatile actors will be seen having engaging conversations with host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan. As the actors are playing the game for the social causes that they support, the proceeds from the winning amount will be donated to Pandit Benaras Tiwari Hemanvanti Devi Foundation by Pankaj Tripathi and Mukul Trust by Pratik Gandhi, respectively.

As they will be seated on the hot seat, both the actors will be seen playing the game with a lot of confidence and smartness. Along with playing the game, they will also share personal anecdotes and industry experiences with Mr. Bachchan. Amping up the entertainment quotient, Pratik Gandhi will also be seen performing the ‘Mohan's Masala’ skit for the audience.

Pratik will also be playing a quirky quiz with Mr. Bachchan where he will be seen asking interesting questions to the host.