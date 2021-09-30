Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Pratik Gandhi shares gaining 18 kg for Scam 1992 was his biggest challenge

The upcoming episode of the quiz show hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan will be graced by dynamic actor Pratik Gandhi. The actor shot to fame with his fabulous acting in the web series Scam 1992. He will be seen on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 and will be sharing some very intriguing anecdotes from his personal and professional life. He will also reveal the massive transformation he had to go through for his role in the series.

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen asking Pratik Gandhi about his role in one of the most popular series ‘Scam 1992’. Talking about his role, Pratik shares, “Sir, when it came to preparing for this role, the biggest aspect was that I had to gain a lot of weight. Firstly, I was told to gain 18 kgs because I was like this from the start and they wanted to see a particular body on camera. So, that was the biggest challenge. And, then to understand the financial world. I’m an engineer, come from a teaching family so, we never had anything to do with the financial world. I always say that we are an ‘FD’ family, one that has never done any business nor investments. It took a lot of time to understand this world and also because the entire script was written in such a way.”

Amitabh Bachchan further asked about the preparation behind the role, to which he replied, “Yes, Sir. We shot for about 90 days. 90 days in 9 months. It took one and a half years for preparation, Sir. Because this is a long format (series), it had 10 episodes.”