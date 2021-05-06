Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Promo: Amitabh Bachchan announces registrations to begin from May 10

The new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is announced with an exciting teaser of the show. The registration date is revealed for the audience.

Fans' most loved quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to come back with the new season of the show. It is a reality show in which people need to answer questions for winning a handsome amount of money that goes up to Crore. The biggest charm of the show is its host, the legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan. People are fans of his unique style of asking questions to people and engaging in their life stories. In the show, people from all classes across the country come to try their luck in the show. The audience also plays along with the show and they also get a chance to win by answering questions from their homes.

The new season of the show is going to be released very soon. While the date of the show airing is not out yet, but people will be delighted to know that the registration date is released. People can start registering themselves for participation in the show from 10th May. The new teaser of the show is out and Amitabh Bachchan talks about the importance of trying to fulfill your dreams and working hard for them. He added that he and the hot seat are waiting for the contestants hence people should get ready with their phones for answering questions.

As per the tweet of Sony TV, it shared, “Aap ke aur aap ke sapno tak ka faasla ab ho sakta hai poora. Keejiye koshish aur leejiye apne sapno ki ore pehla kadam #KBC ke saath. Shuru ho rahe hai #KBC13 ke sawaal aur registrations 10 May se.”

See the tweet:

Aap ke aur aap ke sapno tak ka faasla ab ho sakta hai poora. Keejiye koshish aur leejiye apne sapno ki ore pehla kadam #KBC ke saath. Shuru ho rahe hai #KBC13 ke sawaal aur registrations 10 May se. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/CB5JQIexsw — sonytv (@SonyTV) May 6, 2021

It is the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati and it will be an excellent source of entertainment for the people. The show is among the highest watched show on television screens and the audience is excited about its upcoming season.

Also read- Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Netizens give a warm welcome to Amitabh Bachchan’s show; Shower love on the megastar

Credits :Sony TV twitter

Share your comment ×