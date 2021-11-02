Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 PROMO: Amitabh Bachchan plays kitty party game with a contestant

It is the Diwali special week on the show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that after the triple fast finger test, Ruchi Jain comes on the hot seat to start the game. Host Amitabh Bachchan will be seen complimenting her attire. Apart from playing the game, the host-actor will be seen playing kitty party games with the contestant. In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that Amitabh Bachchan complimented Ruchi and said that her saree looks beautiful.

Ruchi says that she wanted to match the colour of saree to what Amitabh Bachchan wore, but since she wasn’t aware of what he would wear, she coordinated with her husband. Amitabh Bachchan asked if she didn’t have the colour of what he was wearing, then what she would do. To this she replies that it isn’t possible for any reason in the world that she wouldn’t have a colour or design in saree. Ruchi’s husband says that mostly all of the wardrobe has now become his wife’s which used to be of his. Amitabh Bachchan agrees with him and says that this is every husband’s condition.

Then the game started and Ruchi was able to cross the first barrier of the game, i.e. the fifth question and chose her first lifeline, audience poll on the sixth question. In the video, Ruchi depicts her love for sarees and kitty parties. Big B asks her about the games that are played in these parties and after explaining, Ruchi makes him play one of her kitty games. It was about putting the spices in bowls when taken their name within a tongue twister.

The tongue twister was ‘lal mirchi Hari mirchi mirchi badi tej, jijaji sambhal kar rehna, jiji badi tej’. Senior Bachchan was seen acing the game and he quickly arranged the spices. After they get back on the seats, he mentions how ‘jijaji’ has caught his mind and now he is stuck with that in his head and doesn’t feel like taking the game forward. He also said how he will be thinking about it throughout the night.

The game moved ahead and Ruchi used her second lifeline for the eight question where she decided to flip the question. She moved ahead to the second barrier with two lifelines in her hand and chose the 50-50 lifeline at the last moment and chose the wrong answer. The question was how many times the state Uttar Pradesh has had a female Chief Minister. The correct answer was two but Ruchi chose three. Hence, instead of winning Rs 1,60,000, she stumbled down to Rs 10,000. Amitabh Bachchan wished her well and expressed that he felt happy to meet her and appreciated her bubbly nature.



