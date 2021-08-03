Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 PROMO: Amitabh Bachchan says ‘wait is over’ as he shares second part of short film

One of the most popular reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati is going to return with another season. It is one of the most-watched content on television. Hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the makers have already released the promo of the 13th season. A few days back the actor had shared the promo video on his Twitter. And today he has released the second part of the video.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “KBC13. The wait is over! After the much loved Part 1 .. here is Part 2 of #SammaanTheKBCShortFilm.” The second part continues with the villagers preparing the man who has been selected for the show. The whole villagers are asking him questions and also helping him understanding things so that he can reply correctly in the quiz show. To test his preparation, the villager took his test and he failed. Everyone is disappointed with him and thinks about what will happen now. The video ends by saying ‘To be continued.’

It is worth mentioning here that the registration process of the show has already started. Reports are claiming that the show will be airing from August 23 but no official announcement has been made yet. The makers are yet to announce the date.

On the work front, the actor has many films lined up in his kitty. He will be next seen in ‘The Intern’, Goodbye, Chehre, and Brahmastra. Chehre trailer is already out but the release date is not announced yet. The actor will be sharing screen space with Emraan Hashmi.

