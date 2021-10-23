Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 PROMO: Kriti Sanon professes her love for Amitabh Bachchan on the show

Kaun Banega Crorepati's (KBC) 13 upcoming episode for the weekend will be graced the gorgeous actress Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. They will be seen on the hot seat along with the host Amitabh Bachchan. The Shaandar Shukravaar episode will be witness to lots of entertainment and excitement with the funny banter of the guests and they will also share interesting anecdotes from the show. In the recent promo of the show, it is seen that Kriti Sanon will be proposing to host Amitabh Bachchan.

The audience will get a huge surprise as they will see actress Kriti Sanon go down on her knee to profess her love for the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. The actress will also be seen dancing with the host as they waltz on the sets of KBC 13. The will be seen dancing on the tunes of her romantic, “Duniyaa”. They are cheered on by Rajkummar Rao and the audience on the show. The actress is looking breath-taking gorgeous in red gown as she happily grooves with senior Bachchan.

Kriti Sanon and her co-star from the upcoming film, Rajkummar Rao will be seen as the special guest of the show. They will be seen in the film Hum Do Humaare Do. Recently, KBC 13 found its second crorepati in Sahil Aditya Ahirwar. In the show, he revealed that he is huge fan of Taapsee Pannu and shared he'd love to cook chole bhature for her.



