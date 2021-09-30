Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Promo: Pratik Gandhi & Pankaj Tripathi reveal they are nervous to be on the show

Updated on Sep 30, 2021 10:54 PM IST  |  11.3K
   
Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Promo: Pratik Gandhi & Pankaj Tripathi reveal they are nervous to be on the show
Advertisement

The upcoming episode of the Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 (KBC13) will be graced by actors Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi. In the recent promo of the upcoming episode of ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’, it is seen that Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi are seen making excuses for not entering the stage as Amitabh Bachchan goes looking for them.

In the recent promo of KBC13, it is seen that the Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan announces the guests for the Shaandaar Shukravaar episode. As he calls out the names of Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi, they are not seen entering the stage. This confuses the host so goes backstage to check on them. Pratik says that he had chutney last night, so his stomach is upset. Pankaj Tripathi says, “My rahu kaal is going on so please don’t take me for the prashna kaal.” But Amitabh says that all these excuses will not work and asks the assistant to send them on stage.

See the video: Click

The Shaandaar Shukravaar episode is a celebrity special episode, where numerous celebs come every week on the hot seat and answer questions. The earnings from the show are given to the charitable trusts chosen by them. Along with playing the game, the guests also share personal anecdotes and work experiences with Mr. Bachchan. Making the show more interesting, Pratik Gandhi will also be seen performing the ‘Mohan's Masala’ skit for the audience. Pratik will also be playing a quirky quiz with Mr. Bachchan where he will be seen asking some interesting questions to the host.

Also read- Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Pratik Gandhi & Pankaj Tripathi to grace the Amitabh Bachchan hosted show

Advertisement

Credits: ColorsTV Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All