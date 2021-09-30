Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Promo: Pratik Gandhi & Pankaj Tripathi reveal they are nervous to be on the show

The upcoming episode of the Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 (KBC13) will be graced by actors Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi. In the recent promo of the upcoming episode of ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’, it is seen that Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi are seen making excuses for not entering the stage as Amitabh Bachchan goes looking for them.

In the recent promo of KBC13, it is seen that the Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan announces the guests for the Shaandaar Shukravaar episode. As he calls out the names of Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi, they are not seen entering the stage. This confuses the host so goes backstage to check on them. Pratik says that he had chutney last night, so his stomach is upset. Pankaj Tripathi says, “My rahu kaal is going on so please don’t take me for the prashna kaal.” But Amitabh says that all these excuses will not work and asks the assistant to send them on stage.

