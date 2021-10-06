Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D'Souza to be seen on the Amitabh Bachchan hosted show

Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza will be seen at the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 (KBC) this weekend. Riteish and Genelia will be seen joining host Amitabh Bachchan for a special episode. The promo video of them playing is already out. The show makers invite many celebrities to the show. The last time we saw Pratik Gandhi and Pankaj Tripathi were part of it and audience also enjoyed their fun banter with the host.

Coming back to the promo video, Amitabh Bachchan asked the star couple about their preparation for the show and Genelia replied saying that she has prepared but not much. Then Riteish said, ‘I have brought my lifeline, my wife. She has a good memory as she still remembers about a film which we did 20 years ago.’ The host then said wife’s good memory sometimes is bad for the husband also. On this audience and the guests start laughing.

The video is captioned as ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar. @geneliad aur @riteishd ne kitni taiyaari ki hai #KBC13 mein aane ke liye? Suniye khud unki zubaani aur dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati #ShaandaarShukravaar mein, 8th Oct, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.”