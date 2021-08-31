Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Season 12 crorepati Nazia Nazim gives best wishes to Himani Bundela

The quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has started airing from the last week from 23rd August. The show got its first crorepati Himani Bundela this week. KBC season 12’s first crorepati Nazia Nazim has extended her wishes to her. She has shared a video in which she praised her for reaching at this platform and winning a hefty sum.

Nazia Nazim was the first contestant in season 12 of Kaun Banega Crorepati, who had correctly answered the question for Rs 1 crore. She had not answered Rs 7 crore question and had quit the game. She sent her best wishes to Himani Bundela for playing the game extremely well, reaching up to one crore question. She shared that she is an inspiration to millions of women all over the country. She added that she has been following the show and she hopes that Himani Bundela wins the Rs 7 crore amount as well.

The video caption read, "#KBC13 ki pehli crorepati banne par Himani Bundela ko di, Season 12 ki crorepati Nazia Nasim ne dher saari badhaayi! Aap bhi dekhiye Himani ki journey ko #KaunBanegaCrorepati mein, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par".

See the video here: