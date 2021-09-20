Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Suniel Shetty & Jackie Shroff to take the hot seat in Amitabh Bachchan hosted show

The game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is one of the most-watched content on television. People from all genres loved to watch this show. This is the 13th season and has been entertaining the audience from a long time. Many celebrities have been part of this show. The last time viewers saw and Farah Khan gracing the show. The episode was trending on social media. And now there is news that actors Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff will be gracing the show this weekend.

Suniel Shetty took to his official Instagram handle and shared the picture. He writes, “Kidhaaaar apun log ?@apnabhidu #friendship #friendshipgoals #hero.” In the picture, both are seen sitting on the hot seat and looking at the computer screen. Both actors are wearing black t-shirt and shirt. It will be really interesting to see them together on screen after a long time. The makers have not released the promo till now. It was the actor who spilled the beans. Many fans have dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Rohit Roy writes, “Rockstars!! OG!! Dadda and Anna!!” Jackie’s son Tiger Shroff also dropped heart emojis. Mahima Chaudhry writes, “hot seat”. Athiya Shetty also shared heart emojis.

Last week, Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and PR Sreejesh were seen. Amitabh Bachchan is also seen having gala time with the celebrities as he asks them several questions related to sports and films. He even shares his story also.

Also Read: KBC 13: Neeraj Chopra, PR Sreejesh answered THIS question to win Rs 25 lakh; Can you guess?