Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team has a great time on the sets of quiz show

The upcoming weekend episode of the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will be graced by the team of the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actors will be coming on the show on the Shaandaar Shukravaar episode. The audience will get to see the entire cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah along with creator and producer Asit Kumarr Modi, who will take to the hot seat and will engage in fun banter with Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi.

As the TMKOC cast visits the sets, host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan welcomes them and thinks of accommodating all of them. He asks, "Aap log 21 jan hain". Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi quickly responds, "kya karenge do log yahan baith jaayenge baaki log pankat laga lenge," makes Big B say "Hey Bhagwan".

One of the hilarious moments will be when Big B announces that it is time for a break. Then Jethalal quickly rushes to get some snacks and returns with fafda and dhokla. Host Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen joining the ‘garba’ with the cast, amidst much fanfare for the audience.

Jethalal and Babita (Munmun Dutta) will also be entertaining the audience with a dreamy dance sequence. The winning proceeds of this ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ will be donated to NGO Yuva Unstoppable by the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which works to improve toilets, water facilities



