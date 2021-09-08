Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Tushar Bharadwaj from Assam had to quit the show for THIS 50 lakh question; Find out

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has been winning hearts ever since it was first premiered on TV. Be it the host Amitabh Bachchan or the entire concept of this reality quiz show, fans love everything about this game show. In every episode we see contestants coming in from different parts of the world and they win a prize amount of either lakhs or crores. The recent contestant Tushar Bharadwaj from Assam too was playing beautifully until a point came where he had to quit to show at the 50 lakh question as he could not answer that.

Tushar Bharadwaj couldn't answer the Rs 50 lakh question. The question that made him lose the game was, “In which film did Dadasaheb Phalke first cast Durgabai Kamat, making her the first actress of Indian cinema?” The options were a. Satyavan Savitri, b. Mohini Bhasmasur, c. Lanka Dahan and d. Gangavataran. Tushar Bharadwaj quit the show as he didn't know the answer to the Rs 50 lakh question. The correct answer was b. Mohini Bhasmasur.

Talking about this weekend in the show, it will be all the more fun with Bollywood actor , and filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan gracing the sets of the show. The promos have already given viewers a glimpse of the entertainment that the upcoming episode will bring. In a recent promo, we see that Amitabh Bachchan discusses food with his celebrity guests, and he reveals that Deepika never shares her food on set. The actress then has a quick comeback that leaves audiences in splits. We bet this is going to be a fun watch.

Now you tell us, did you know the answer to the question that made Tushar Bharadwaj quit the game?

