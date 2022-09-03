Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Addinath Kothare says ‘Uffff I’m dead’ as Amitabh Bachchan takes his name in episode

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 started on 7 August and it has been entertaining the audience thoroughly. The contestants appearing in every episode of KBC 14 are very interesting, and they are entertaining Amitabh Bachchan a lot with their words and antics. Not only this, many contestants are also playing the game in a very interesting way and are leaving the show as Lakhpati. At the same time, the life story of many participants leaves the host amazed. A weightlifter contestant named Komal Gupta recently entered Amitabh Bachchan's show. Amitabh Bachchan also shook hands with her. In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, the game begins with ‘Play Along’ contestants. Sandeep Goel became the winner of the ‘Fastest finger first’ round. As he came to the hotseat, the first question was, -

Which of these places would you go to, to get clothes washed? A. Bakery, B. Library, C. Laundry, D. Post Office. He correctly answers option C.

His question for Rs 1,60,000 was:

Which cricketer, played by Adinath Kothare on screen, shown injured in this clip from the film 83?

A. Madan Lal, B. Yashpal Sharma, C. Dilip Vengsarkar, D. Kris Srikkanth

He answers option D but the correct answer happens to be C. His prize money drops to Rs 10,000 prize money.

The actor who played the role Dilip Vengsarkar in the movie was Adinath Kothare, who is a popular Marathi actor. He was amazed to see a question asked on him in the show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. He shared a clip of the episode as he wrote, “OMG ! Did this actually happen last night ? The living legend @amitabhbachchan mentioned MY NAME on national television in his show #kaunbanegacrorepati ! He asked a question about my character from my movie @83thefilm ! Uffff I’m dead ! Thank you @amitabhbachchan and team KBC #fanmoment.”

The movie 83 is a biography of one of most popular and loved cricketers of India, Kapil Dev. It follows the journey of Cricketer Kapil Dev, who gets an opportunity to make his country famous on the world level when he captains the Indian national cricket team at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. It featured Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

