Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Aman Gupta expresses joy at a question about his company; Check out his reaction

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 kickstarted a week ago and had a celebration of the 75th Independence Day. In the recent episode, megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan asked a question about Aman Gupta's company, and this has left the Shark Tank India judge excited. Aman captured the glimpse from the episode and posted it on his Instagram. Aman expressed gratitude for including entrepreneurs and startups in the general knowledge question. Aman's post was filled with comments from several celebrities congratulating him.

Aman Gupta wrote in Amitabh Bachchan's style, “Aaj khush toh boAt hoge tum, Hainnn. Proud to see entrepreneurs and startups as General Knowledge questions (sic)" Aman co-founded the company boAt which is known for its electronics gadgets. The question on the computer screen read: "boAt, a company co-founded by Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta, sells which of these products?” The options were, a) Boat, b) Cupboards, c) Headphones and d) Cars. The right answer is ‘headphones’.

Check out Aman Gupta's post here:

Aman Gupta was one of the coolest judges on Shark Tank India. He is a sports fanatic and never misses a chance to witness the match on the grounds. Apart from that, he is known for his impeccable fashion and also won the Super Stylish Businessperson trophy at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Award.

Talking about Aman Gupta, he has an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management. His statements on Shark Tank India became viral as memes. His comments like ‘Oh Hum Bhi Bana Lenga’, ‘Ha Main De Dunga', 'Tu Tension Mat Le’, and ‘Mat Soch Mana Kar De’ are quite popular on social media.

Coming back to Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, it goes on air from Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM.

