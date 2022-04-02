Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan announces registrations for new season from 9th April

The most popular and highly awaited quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is soon coming back on TV screens. The general knowledge-based show is hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The actor is loved for his entertaining and amusing hosting skills. The first teaser of the show announcing the new season has been released in which the registration starting date has been announced.

As per the new promo of the show, a young couple is seen lying comfortably on the roof of their home and dreams of a big house and a trip to Switzerland. In a later scene, they are seen as an old couple, still talking about that dream. Amitabh Bachchan is seen in the promo, as he says that dreams can come true by picking up the phone and registering for KBC 14. The registration will begin on 9th April at 9 pm. He will be asking questions and the public will have to send their answers.

See the promo here-

Kaun Banega Crorepati offers an opportunity for the common people to earn up to Rs 7 crore with the assistance of their knowledge. It has also been graced by numerous celebrities over the years. The previous season was graced by celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan, Suniel Shetty, Sehwag, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, and PR Sreejesh from the Indian Hockey team.

